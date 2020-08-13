Advertisement

Body camera footage shows Calif. officer rescue disabled man from oncoming train

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in California pulled a man from a wheelchair that was stuck on railroad tracks seconds before the train came past, in a dramatic rescue caught on the officer’s body camera.

The Lodi Police Department says Officer Erika Urrea was patrolling Wednesday near the tracks when she saw the man and the railroad crossing arms starting to come down.

Unable to move the wheelchair, Urrea is seen dragging the man from it seconds before the train barrels through, striking the wheelchair and the man’s leg.

The 66-year-old man is at a hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National Politics

UAE to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

Latest News

National Politics

Israel, UAE reach "historic" peace agreement

Updated: moments ago
|
Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a "historic" peace agreement

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump delivers COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The figures show that the crisis continues to throw people out of work just as the expiration of an extra $600 a week in federal jobless benefits has deepened the hardship for many — and posed another threat to the U.S. economy.

National

President Trump briefing on COVID-19

Updated: 19 minutes ago
President Trump is scheduled to deliver a briefing on COVID-19

Coronavirus

Biden calls for mask mandate

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden says masks should be mandatory in every state for at least the next three months.

News

Local organizations have pledged more than $180,000 toward BTU bills

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
BTU resumed disconnections in July and since then several organizations have pledged money to help customers pay their bills.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.