Brazos County confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases, 830 tested at mobile test sites

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 40 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 297 active cases and 16 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 49 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

The death of the inmate from the Brazos County Jail has not been added to the total yet because according to the Brazos County Health District, “we have not received all of the information needed yet. The process is different due to the fact that the person was an inmate.”

Four patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,801 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,147. There have been 35,794 tests performed.

830 tests were performed at the mobile collection site at the Brazos County Expo on Aug. 10, 11, and 12. These test numbers have been included in today’s count of total tests performed, according to the Brazos County Health District.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 76 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 67 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 362

77802: 356

77803: 1,179

77807: 265

77808: 202

77840: 705

77845: 938

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 91

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 114 287 Brazos 297 4,147 Burleson 38 247 Grimes 164 949 Houston 42 353 Lee 41 177 Leon 21 145 Madison 141 676 Milam 23 357 Montgomery 1,280 6,820 Robertson 105 244 San Jacinto 29 182 Trinity 29 157 Walker 797 3,393 Waller 94 481 Washington 81 520

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 486 staffed hospital beds with 134 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 52 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 46 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 114 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 287 total cases and 151 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 247 total cases, and 204 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 164 active cases in the community. There have been 420 total community cases and 255 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 529 cases. There as been one community death and 23 total TDCJ deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 353 total cases of COVID-19. There are 38 active cases and 135 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has four active cases and 172 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 41 active cases. The county has a total of 177 cases, with 126 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Leon County currently has 21 active cases. The county has 145 total cases, with 121 recoveries and three deaths.

Madison County has reported 141 active cases. The county has a total of 676 cases with 524 recoveries and two deaths.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 357 total cases and 334 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and there have been three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,280 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,820 total cases and 4,836 recovered cases. There are currently 48 people hospitalized, and there have been 95 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 105 active COVID-19 cases, with 244 total cases. Currently, 139 patients have recovered and there has been one reported death. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 63

77856 - 22

77837 - 9

76629 - 10

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 29 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 182 cases with 145 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 29 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 157 total cases with 123 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,393 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 797 cases are active in the community and 519 are recovered community cases. 2,077 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 94 active cases of COVID-19. There are 481 total cases and 387 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 81 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 520 total cases with 395 recoveries and 39 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 133,598 active cases and 367,354 recoveries. There have been 506,820 total cases reported and 4,106,360 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 9,034 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 87,505 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 12 at 4:05 p.m.

