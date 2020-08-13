Brazos County political party chairs gearing up for 2020 election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both the local Democratic and Republican parties are gearing up for the 2020 November election. They’re finding different ways to remind people to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazos County Democratic Party Chair Wanda J. Watson says there has been sweeping excitement since presidential candidate Joe Biden announced U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

“We think it’s going to bring new energy, and that it’ll be able to change the tone and tenor of what we’re hearing in the country,” said Watson.

Throughout the pandemic, Watson says her party has been calling and texting people to remind them to get out and vote.

“There have even been a few citizens who have been willing to go out and do door hangers, and they don’t knock on doors, but they’re willing to leave the information on them,” Watson said.

Watson says this work is all in hopes of turning Texas blue, but, Brazos County Republican Party Chair David Hilburn says they are doing the same to keep Texas red.

“Just in the last 24 hours, I can’t even tell you how many phone calls we’ve had, of people interested in volunteering in the Trump campaign,” said Hilburn. “Because now that the Democrats have selected theirs, so it’s fascinating to watch now that you know who the target is. It fires up the Republican side.”

Hilburn says even though Brazos County is historically conservative, it doesn’t mean they are not out there trying to get the word out.

“Making sure that we are doing everything we can to get as many votes as we can for Republican candidates,” said Hilburn.

The 2020 election will also feature a new voting process. In previous years, you could vote straight ticket in just a few clicks. This year, you will have to go and select every single person to vote for them.

Election Day is November 3, 2020. The last day to register to vote for this election in Texas is October 5.

