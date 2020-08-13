Advertisement

Bryan ISD preparing for fall semester amid pandemic

By Erika Fernandez
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is one of the biggest districts in the Brazos Valley, and they recently pushed back their start date to August 20.

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck was on BVTM Thursday morning to discuss the new changes moving forward.

Whitbeck says flexibility is the name of the game right now. Their goal for pushing back the start date for the second time this year is to provide more time for the teachers.

“We added those three days specifically to allow them to prepare,” Whitbeck said.

Bryan ISD has approved contracts for Snook, Caldwell, and College Station ISD students to participate in the district’s CTE program this year. Whitbeck says Bryan ISD is working with those area’s districts to make sure the students get on the buses safely. Once at the campus, there will be PPE and sanitation stations provided to the students. The district sent out surveys to families last month asking families to choose which learning option they preferred for their students, but not everyone responded.

Whitbeck says about 65% of elementary students chose to take face-to-face classes. For intermediate, middle and high school students, the in-person classes are more split down the middle.

“When we look at that, we’re expecting about half or maybe even a little bit less in a face-to-face setting at the secondary level”

The district is also implementing early dismissal on Wednesdays. High school and middle school students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Intermediate and elementary students will be dismissed around 2 p.m.

“That time is critical because it’s going to allow us to do some additional cleaning at the campuses in the middle of the week,” Whitbeck continued. “It will also allow our teachers to do some intense planning through technology across the district.”

The district will also be implementing block scheduling, allowing for 90 minute classes.

“New innovations, new ways of thinking to meet the needs of a changing world right now,” Whitbeck said.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

