Burleson Co. Sheriff’s Office taking over school resource officer program from Somerville PD

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Beginning this school year, the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office will be taking over the school resource officer program from the Somerville Police Department.

Sheriff’s office leaders told KBTX that Somerville ISD contacted the county judge with the proposal and Sheriff Gene Hermes agreed to take on the responsibility. It’s a program the sheriff’s office knows well.

“We already have Caldwell ISD, we have two officers within Caldwell. We have one officer within the Snook ISD program,” said Chief Deputy John Pollock. “It’s just another position that we’re taking over, another ISD and we’re glad to have it.”

Pollock said it should be a smooth transition for students and parents.

“I think the biggest difference you’re going to see is a Burleson County uniform as opposed to a Somerville PD uniform. That’s going to be the biggest difference for us,” said Pollock.

Pollock said this program is vital for all schools to provide positive mentorship to students, but most of all, a safe learning environment.

“Our SROs, you know, they are trained to work in that school environment. They have specialized training that they go through to give maximum protection for the kids. That’s what they’re there for; is to protect the children and to protect the staff to give them a safe learning environment and to make sure that any potential threat, any issues that arise, are dealt with and that the kids have a safe place to learn,” said Pollock.

We reached out to Somerville ISD on specifically why they have asked the sheriff’s office to take over, but they have not responded.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.