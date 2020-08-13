Advertisement

Burleson Co. Sheriff’s Office taking over school resource officer program from Somerville PD

Somerville ISD contacted the Burleson County judge with the proposal and Sheriff Hermes agreed to take on the responsibility.
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Beginning this school year, the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office will be taking over the school resource officer program from the Somerville Police Department.

Sheriff’s office leaders told KBTX that Somerville ISD contacted the county judge with the proposal and Sheriff Gene Hermes agreed to take on the responsibility. It’s a program the sheriff’s office knows well.

“We already have Caldwell ISD, we have two officers within Caldwell. We have one officer within the Snook ISD program,” said Chief Deputy John Pollock. “It’s just another position that we’re taking over, another ISD and we’re glad to have it.”

Pollock said it should be a smooth transition for students and parents.

“I think the biggest difference you’re going to see is a Burleson County uniform as opposed to a Somerville PD uniform. That’s going to be the biggest difference for us,” said Pollock.

Pollock said this program is vital for all schools to provide positive mentorship to students, but most of all, a safe learning environment.

“Our SROs, you know, they are trained to work in that school environment. They have specialized training that they go through to give maximum protection for the kids. That’s what they’re there for; is to protect the children and to protect the staff to give them a safe learning environment and to make sure that any potential threat, any issues that arise, are dealt with and that the kids have a safe place to learn,” said Pollock.

We reached out to Somerville ISD on specifically why they have asked the sheriff’s office to take over, but they have not responded.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local group feeding families in need looks for more volunteers, donations

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Mutal Aid BCS is in need of extra funding along with Spanish-speaking volunteers.

Latest News

News

Brazos County political party chairs gearing up for 2020 election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local political party leaders are gearing up for 2020 election.

News

Burleson Co. Sheriff’s Office taking over school resource deputy program from Somerville PD

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Local group helping feed families in need seeking volunteers,donations

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Brazos County political party chairs gearing up for 2020 election

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 8/12

Updated: 1 hours ago