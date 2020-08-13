Businesses in Huntsville will see impact after Southland Conference postpones fall sports
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses in Huntsville say they’ll take a hit after the Southland Conference voted to postpone fall sports.
It means there will be no football, volleyball, soccer, or cross country at Sam Houston State this semester.
According to the the Walker County Chamber of Commerce it will cost the city and county hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.