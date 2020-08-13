College Station PD, FD working major accident on Wellborn Road, Graham Road

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police and Fire Departments are working a major accident at Wellborn Rd. and Graham Road, according to a tweet from CSPD.

The Northbound Wellborn Road at Graham Road is closed until further notice.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

@CSTXPolice and @CSTXFire are currently working a major accident at Wellborn Rd./Graham Rd. Northbound Wellborn Rd at Graham Rd is closed until further notice. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.