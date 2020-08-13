College Station PD, FD working major accident on Wellborn Road, Graham Road
The Northbound Wellborn Road at Graham Road is closed until further notice
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police and Fire Departments are working a major accident at Wellborn Rd. and Graham Road, according to a tweet from CSPD.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
