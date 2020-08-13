HEAT ADVISORY extended through Friday evening
Afternoon heat index values expected at or above 108° heading into the weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The National Weather Service has extended a HEAT ADVISORY for a majority of the Brazos Valley through 7pm Friday.
High pressure is in control of Texas’ weather pattern, leading to hot, dry, mid-August days statewide. Afternoon highs are expected to top off between 98° and 102° locally.
Factor in thick, Gulf of Mexico air in place and heat index values will range between 107° and 110° again Thursday and Friday afternoon. An important reminder, that is what it is expected to feel like in the shade. Step into direct sunlight and it could feel another 10° or more hotter on top of that.
According to the National Weather Service, precautionary and preparedness actions include:
- Drink plenty of water / fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room, when possible
- Stay out of the direct sunlight, when possible
- Check on relatives and neighbors
- Young children and pets should never be left in unattended vehicles
- Reschedule strenuous activities early in the morning or evening
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, when possible
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. Then call 9-1-1.
Forecast highs are anticipated between 100° and 103° in Bryan-College Station through Monday afternoon.
