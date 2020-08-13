Advertisement

HEAT ADVISORY extended through Friday evening

Afternoon heat index values expected at or above 108° heading into the weekend
A HEAT ADVISORY has been extended for most of the Brazos Valley through 7pm Friday.
A HEAT ADVISORY has been extended for most of the Brazos Valley through 7pm Friday.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The National Weather Service has extended a HEAT ADVISORY for a majority of the Brazos Valley through 7pm Friday.

High pressure is in control of Texas’ weather pattern, leading to hot, dry, mid-August days statewide. Afternoon highs are expected to top off between 98° and 102° locally.

Factor in thick, Gulf of Mexico air in place and heat index values will range between 107° and 110° again Thursday and Friday afternoon. An important reminder, that is what it is expected to feel like in the shade. Step into direct sunlight and it could feel another 10° or more hotter on top of that.

Forecast Heat Index Values through August 19th
Forecast Heat Index Values through August 19th(KBTX)

According to the National Weather Service, precautionary and preparedness actions include:

  • Drink plenty of water / fluids
  • Stay in an air-conditioned room, when possible
  • Stay out of the direct sunlight, when possible
  • Check on relatives and neighbors
  • Young children and pets should never be left in unattended vehicles
  • Reschedule strenuous activities early in the morning or evening
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, when possible
  • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. Then call 9-1-1.

Forecast highs are anticipated between 100° and 103° in Bryan-College Station through Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Police have man in custody after 5-year-old fatally shot

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested by Wilson police and the U.S. Marshals’ Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

News

Anderson-Shiro CISD returns to school on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local healthcare company looking to fill 77 positions

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 8/12

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan ISD teachers prepare for back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

'Truth in Taxation' website brings all your tax info to one personalized place

Updated: 3 hours ago