HEAT ADVISORY extended through Friday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The National Weather Service has extended a HEAT ADVISORY for a majority of the Brazos Valley through 7pm Friday.

High pressure is in control of Texas’ weather pattern, leading to hot, dry, mid-August days statewide. Afternoon highs are expected to top off between 98° and 102° locally.

HEAT ADVISORY has been EXTENDED through 7pm Friday for [just about all off] the Brazos Valley.



Afternoon heat index values 108°+ anticipated for most over the next few days.



Below: here's what to expect by 5pm Thursday #bcstx pic.twitter.com/ebP8cQxZRO — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 13, 2020

Factor in thick, Gulf of Mexico air in place and heat index values will range between 107° and 110° again Thursday and Friday afternoon. An important reminder, that is what it is expected to feel like in the shade . Step into direct sunlight and it could feel another 10° or more hotter on top of that.

Forecast Heat Index Values through August 19th (KBTX)

According to the National Weather Service, precautionary and preparedness actions include:

Drink plenty of water / fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room, when possible

Stay out of the direct sunlight, when possible

Check on relatives and neighbors

Young children and pets should never be left in unattended vehicles

Reschedule strenuous activities early in the morning or evening

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, when possible

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. Then call 9-1-1.

Forecast highs are anticipated between 100° and 103° in Bryan-College Station through Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.