IL Texas students return to classes in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Students are already back to school at the International Leadership of Texas Charter School in College Station. Thursday morning was their first day back.

There are plenty of changes from wearing masks, restricting access inside the building to social distancing procedures. School leadership said Thursday morning it’s about a 50 - 50 split between in-person and virtual learning. Parents have the opportunity to change their child’s learning preference every six weeks. We asked school administrators about their back to school message for parents.

“Just keep reading our emails, watching our videos. We’re trying to get information out as quickly and as best we can to communicate all of our procedures here at the school,” said Zachary Bolzan, an IL Texas Assistant Principal. “Everybody’s following CDC guidelines, wearing our masks, practicing social distancing so we’re doing the best we can to keep everybody safe.”

The school said enrollment is full between in-person and online learning. We will have reaction from parents and school staff with new reports at 5 p.m. and 6 pm. Thursday.

