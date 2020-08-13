Local group feeding families in need looks for more volunteers, donations

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A local organization has been working to provide free groceries for families in need, but now they say they need the community’s help.

Mutal Aid BCS is a group that was started by Texas A&M students to help fill the need for hunger in the Bryan/College Station area. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been raising funds to provide and deliver groceries to more than 80 local families for no charge.

Sangeetha Puthigai, one of the group’s volunteers, told KBTX Wednesday that they want to help more families. She says they’re seeing an increased demand, but are running out of funds.

“Since the evictions moratorium ended and the utilities disconnect courtesy has also ended, a lot of people have been needing more funds. They have been asking for utility services and we can’t sustainably provide for that but we can help with groceries so we’ve seen a surge since then,” said Puthigai.

The group is also looking for Spanish-speaking volunteers because they want to better serve our local Spanish-speaking families.

For more information on Mutal Aid BCS, along with how you can volunteer, click here.

To donate to Mutal Aid BCS, click here.

