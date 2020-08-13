Local martial arts business postponing pod program for students learning virtually
Infinity Taekwondo tells us they didn't have enough sign-ups for the program to launch.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local martial arts business has paused plans on a new learning pod option for students learning virtually.
Last week we told you about Infinity Taekwondo offering a new school program so that students can learn in a supervised environment while parents work. The business had planned a pod program for IL Texas students and CSISD students.
The Taekwando studio said they made the difficult decision to cancel that option due to not enough sign-ups. They said they will reevaluate offering it again in the coming months.
