Local martial arts business postponing pod program for students learning virtually

Infinity Taekwondo tells us they didn't have enough sign-ups for the program to launch.
A local business is offering a new option for parents as school resumes.
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local martial arts business has paused plans on a new learning pod option for students learning virtually.

Last week we told you about Infinity Taekwondo offering a new school program so that students can learn in a supervised environment while parents work. The business had planned a pod program for IL Texas students and CSISD students.

The Taekwando studio said they made the difficult decision to cancel that option due to not enough sign-ups. They said they will reevaluate offering it again in the coming months.

