Local new unemployment claims down for fourth straight week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the fourth straight week, new unemployment claims in Brazos County have declined.

The week ending Aug. 1 new claims dropped to 253 from 285 the week prior.

That’s according to Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President, Glen Brewer, who stopped by to give us an update on our local economy.

Brewer says the top 3 industries applying for unemployment are full-service restaurants, limited-service restaurants, and drinking establishments, respectively.

He explains that most Brazos County residents are starting to get used to social distancing norms and we’re seeing it economically.

“If you’re not in a business that’s been shut down or in a tourism type business,” Brewer says, “I think there’s a feeling that we’re definitely levelling off.”

Brewer tells us that it will be more evident in the data that the Chamber plans to collect in tandem with the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center as a follow-up to their spring survey.

He also says there are some areas where businesses are actually faring better than even before the pandemic.

“Grocery stores, delivery services have obviously done well,” Brewer explains, “but you also, with people staying at home we’re hearing a lot of any type of home improvement has been faring well. Landscaping and irrigation, people are at home and they’re using that time to fix up their house.”

But on the whole, Brewer feels like local businesses are beginning to trend in the right direction.

