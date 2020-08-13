Advertisement

Local organizations have pledged more than $180,000 toward BTU bills

(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the last few months, several organizations have donated $188,000 to help BTU customers pay their bills.

When the company resumed disconnections on July 15, 2,116 customers were on the verge of having their electricity shut off. Now, that number is down to 473 customers.

BTU Senior Energy Accounts Manager, Mike Connor says more funds are still available.

"We just would ask that our customers reach out to us and let us put you in contact with someone that can give you some assistance and we will work with you to get your utility accounts up to date," said Connor.

Connor says they encourage customers who are falling behind in payment to work out a payment plan.

As of Thursday, the company said 334 customers have payment plans in place.

