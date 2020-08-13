Advertisement

NCAA president: No fall sports championships, including FCS football, in 2020

NCAA Fall Sports
NCAA Fall Sports(Valley news Live)
By CBS Sports.com
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NCAA announced last week that fall championships for each sport will be canceled if more than 50% of the playoff-eligible teams in each sport cancel their seasons. NCAA president Mark Emmert made it official on Thursday by announcing “we cannot, at this point, have fall championships.”

This, however, will not affect FBS football this fall.

The Southland and Southern Conference announced on Thursday that it will not have conference play this year, leaving just the Ohio Valley Conference as the only FCS conference yet to make a formal announcement on the future of its season. 

"We can't in any Division I NCAA sport have a championship, other than FBS football," Emmert said.

The Southland and Southern join the Ivy League, MEAC, Patriot League, CAA, NEC, Pioneer Football League, Big Sky, Big South, the SWAC, and the Missouri Valley Football Conference as leagues that won't play conference games this fall. However, Emmert believes that they can conduct fall championships in the spring. 

"There are ways to do this. I'm confident we can figure this out. If schools and conferences want to move forward and try and have… more than half want to do it. Let's do it," Emmert said.

"We can use the fall to keep kids healthy, keep them in engaged with their coaches and athletic departments, focus on their academic success, work with them, let them practice and stay ready to play."

Concern over the health and well-being of players and coaches has altered the landscape of college athletics. The need to test for COVID-19 on a regular basis combined with spikes in cases around the country late last month and earlier this month have called into question the feasibility of holding sporting events. 

Costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have also hit the college athletics world hard. It’s unlikely that fans will be in the stands in 2020, which has cut out a massive revenue stream for athletic departments across the country. 

Latest News

Sports

Bombers beat Tulsa to win TCL Championship

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Normangee Panthers lost four of five non-district games, then won four out of five in 9-2A Division I.

Sports

Southland Conference postpones league competition in Fall Semester

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Southland Conference Board of Directors has determined that league competition in the sports of football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country will be postponed from the fall semester with an intent to explore conference competition in the spring semester.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By David Campbell / Friday Football Fever Magazine
Normangee senior quarterback Mason Hardy is a three-year starter at quarterback for the Panthers. He completed 107 of 182 passes for 1,628 yards with 18 TDs and five interceptions. Hardy also rushed for 565 yards and 7 TDs.

Latest News

College

Southland Conference postpones fall sports season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Southland Board of Directors ha decided that fall semester sports will be canceled, with the ability to explore playing in the spring semester.

Sports

Southland Conference postpones league competition in Fall Semester

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Southland Conference
The Southland Conference Board of Directors has determined that league competition in the sports of football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country will be postponed from the fall semester with an intent to explore conference competition in the spring semester.

Sports

Bearkats and Lumberjacks will not meet at NRG Stadium

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Texas A&M and Adidas reveal new jerseys for 2020 season

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Bjork says Myocarditis is not a new heart condition that NCAA athletes are having to deal with

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.