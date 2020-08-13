Southland Conference postpones fall sports season

FRISCO, Texas (KBTX) - The Southland Board of Directors has decided that fall semester sports will be canceled, with the ability to explore playing in the spring semester. This includes football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross county.

The presidents of the 13 Southland members also authorized planning for spring semester championship events for volleyball, soccer and cross county.

“The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” said Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett in a press release. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”

Planning for the spring semester will begin immediately, according to Southland staff.

