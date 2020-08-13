Advertisement

Texas pastor under investigation for child sex crimes

A Denison pastor is facing a federal charge for transporting child pornography.
A Denison pastor is facing a federal charge for transporting child pornography.(Denison Church of The Nazarene via KXII)
By KXII staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Law enforcement officials in Grayson County say a Denison pastor arrested for child pornography is being investigated for additional child sex crimes.

David Pettigrew, the pastor at Denison Church of the Nazarene and a substitute teacher at Sherman ISD, was arrested last week by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (HSI) for the transportation of child pornography.

District Attorney Brett Smith says during the course of the investigation by HSI and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, they now have credible information Pettigrew may have acted in a sexually inappropriate manner with minors in the community.

He says the behavior could range from sexual assault to inappropriate visual recordings.

Smith says Pettigrew also served as a board member of a foster parent association.

The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for anyone whose child may have come into close contact with Pettigrew to talk to their child.

Anyone who believes their child may have been a victim is asked to contact law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office has set up a hotline for this case at (903) 813-5280.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

