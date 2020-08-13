Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Local Aggies win Distinguished Alumni Award

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three Aggies were recently named as part of the Texas A&M 2020 Distinguished alumni.

The first, Randolph House, class of 1967, is a resident of College Station.

He currently serves on the board and as president of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial and is a mentor to the A&M student organization Student Conference on National Affairs.

John White, also a College Station resident and a part of the class of 1970, was also honored.

White is a chairman emeritus of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents and a trustee of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation.

The final local aggie to be recognized is Bryan resident Dr. R Bowen Loftin.

Loftin served as the 24th president of Texas A&M University from 2010 to 2014 and was the 22nd chancellor of the University of Missouri in 2014 through 2015.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Businesses in Huntsville will see impact after Southland Conference postpones fall sports

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Businesses in Huntsville say they’ll take a hit after the Southland Conference voted to postpone fall sports.

Latest News

News

Funeral services Thursday evening for 5-year-old shot to death in Wilson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

News

Local organizations have pledged more than $180,000 toward BTU bills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
BTU resumed disconnections in July and since then several organizations have pledged money to help customers pay their bills.

Back To School

Local martial arts business postponing pod program for students learning virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A local Taekwondo business had made plans to help virtual students learn at their facility.

Back To School

IL Texas students return to classes in College Station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Students are already back to school at the International Leadership of Texas Charter School in College Station. Thursday morning was their first day back.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases, 830 tested at mobile test sites

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.