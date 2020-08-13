Treat of the Day: Local Aggies win Distinguished Alumni Award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three Aggies were recently named as part of the Texas A&M 2020 Distinguished alumni.

The first, Randolph House, class of 1967, is a resident of College Station.

He currently serves on the board and as president of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial and is a mentor to the A&M student organization Student Conference on National Affairs.

John White, also a College Station resident and a part of the class of 1970, was also honored.

White is a chairman emeritus of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents and a trustee of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation.

The final local aggie to be recognized is Bryan resident Dr. R Bowen Loftin.

Loftin served as the 24th president of Texas A&M University from 2010 to 2014 and was the 22nd chancellor of the University of Missouri in 2014 through 2015.

