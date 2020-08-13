Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the South Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Josephine, just under 1,000 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. As of 10am Thursday, the upgrade was made from the previous status of Tropical Depression Eleven.

Here is the latest information about Josephine:

Location: 975 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands

Maximum Sustained Wind: 45 mph

Movement: west-northwest at 15 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 1005mb

As of the first advisory, tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 80 miles to the north of the center of this tropical storm. No watches or warnings have been issued as this is expected to remain over open water.

Josephine is now the earliest tenth named storm, on record, to form over the Atlantic basin. It replaces Jose, which formed August 22nd, 2005.

The current forecast holds the expectation that Josephine will strengthen to a middle-of-the-road tropical system through the end of the week. Peak sustained wind could increase as high as 60mph. By the weekend and early next week, stronger upper-level wind is expected to weaken this tropical storm. There is a high likelihood Joesphine dissipates all the way back down to a tropical wave and it makes a turn north, well east of the Bahamas early next week.

Tropical Storm #Josephine has been named in the Atlantic.



Continuing 2020's pace, it becomes the earliest 10th named storm on record for the basin. The old record was Jose (8/22/2005).



35 knot winds found in a recent ASCAT pass helped to warrant the upgrade. pic.twitter.com/YnU5ymKuaU — Jake Carstens (@JakeCarstens) August 13, 2020

Below is the first forecast discussion issued by the National Hurricane Center:

“A just-received ASCAT overpass showed an area of 35-40 kt winds about 70 n mi north of the center of Tropical Depression Eleven, and based on this the cyclone is being upgraded to Tropical Storm Josephine with an initial intensity of 40 kt. Satellite imagery shows that the convective pattern associated with Josephine has become a little better organized since the last advisory, with a ragged central convective feature and a weak band in the northern semicircle. Some additional strengthening appears likely during the next 24- 36 h as Josephine moves through an environment of light vertical wind shear. After that, the cyclone is expected to encounter moderate to strong southwesterly shear as it approaches an upper-level trough over the southwestern Atlantic, which should cause at least some weakening. The new intensity forecast is adjusted upward for the first 72 h based on the current intensity. After 72 h, it shows weakening similar to the previous forecast, but not as drastic as the global models that show the storm degenerating to a tropical wave before 120 h.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.