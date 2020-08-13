Advertisement

Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the South Atlantic Ocean

Becomes the earliest "J" named storm to form in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Josephine formed early Thursday.
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Josephine, just under 1,000 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. As of 10am Thursday, the upgrade was made from the previous status of Tropical Depression Eleven.

Here is the latest information about Josephine:

  • Location: 975 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands
  • Maximum Sustained Wind: 45 mph
  • Movement: west-northwest at 15 mph
  • Minimum Central Pressure: 1005mb

As of the first advisory, tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 80 miles to the north of the center of this tropical storm. No watches or warnings have been issued as this is expected to remain over open water.

Josephine is now the earliest tenth named storm, on record, to form over the Atlantic basin. It replaces Jose, which formed August 22nd, 2005.

The current forecast holds the expectation that Josephine will strengthen to a middle-of-the-road tropical system through the end of the week. Peak sustained wind could increase as high as 60mph. By the weekend and early next week, stronger upper-level wind is expected to weaken this tropical storm. There is a high likelihood Joesphine dissipates all the way back down to a tropical wave and it makes a turn north, well east of the Bahamas early next week.

Below is the first forecast discussion issued by the National Hurricane Center:

