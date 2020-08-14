Afternoon thermometers expected between 100° & 103°

Hot. You know it. We know it. The National Weather Service knows it -- which is why the HEAT ADVISORY has been extended into the weekend. Afternoon highs are slated to reach as high as 100° to 103° over the weekend, with Saturday looking like the hottest day of the stretch. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like 106° - 110° through the afternoon hours for many. While heat is the main story, we have our eyes on a small chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. High pressure will start to migrate to the west, putting the Brazos Valley on the outer, eastern edge. If a small disturbance can pass by, that may spark isolated areas of rain. While the overall odds are low (currently), should those storms form in this intense heat, strong / potentially damaging wind gusts will not be ruled out. Something to keep in mind...

Looking forward, an August “cold” front is in the works for early next week. Scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder may accompany a northeast wind shift as early as late Monday morning to early afternoon. Drier air is the biggest take away from this change, allowing morning lows in the low to mid 70s! Afternoon highs are slated for the mid-90s, but the drier air has it feeling more like a “dry heat” vs the uncomfortable, muggy air we have on hand through the weekend.

Friday: Sunny. High: 102. Heat Index: 106 - 109. Wind: SSW 5-10, gusting 15 mph.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 103. Heat Index: 106 - 110. Wind: SSW 5-10, gusting 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear with a stray shower or storm possible. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.