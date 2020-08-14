Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sonny

Sonny is a smart dog! He's participated in a local Puppy Camp to learn important skills.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 14, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sonny is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 14, 2020. The five-month-old is a Catahoula Leopard dog/Mix. His friend Cher has been adopted and now Sonny needs a loving home, too.

Aggieland Humane employees say Sonny is a smart pup! He’s participated in Waggie Pet Zone’s Puppy Camp. He knows “sit” and has started to learn “down” and “shake.” Sonny is potty trained, vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. You can fill out his adoption form here.

The shelter continues operating by appointment only. To request an appointment to meet a pet, you’re asked to submit your adoption application now to adopt@aggielandhumane.org or email info@aggielandhumane.org. You can check out more adorable, adoptable animals here.

Aggieland Humane employees are also reminding pet owners to check their Lost & Found section if a pet goes missing.

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sonny

