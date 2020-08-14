Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 5 missing Texas children

The children are believed to be with Ruben Lopez (upper left) who may be driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license MKV2702.
The children are believed to be with Ruben Lopez (upper left) who may be driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license MKV2702.(Texas DPS photos)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for five missing Texas children.

Justine Lopez, 10, Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, 9, Jordan Lopez, 4, 11-month-old Jayden Lee Lopez, and Ruben Lopez, Jr., 7, were last seen at around11:25 a.m. Monday in Crystal City.

They’re believed to be with Ruben Lopez, 29, who may be driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license MKV2702.

Authorities are also looking for Roxanne Fuentes, 31, in connection with the abduction, according to the alert.

Jolyne Lopez is 4-foot-3, weighs 60 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.

Jordan Lopez is 3-foot-3, weighs about 40 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.

Ruben Lopez is 5-foot-6, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes.

Fuentes is 5-foot-8, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sonny

Updated: moments ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Sonny is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 14, 2020.

Latest News

News

Free Music Friday: Joey Greer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Joey Greer joins First News at Four to play his new song, "Back My Way."

News

Anderson-Shiro head coach working to keep athletes safe, healthy

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
1A-4A schools will start play on time on August 28th.

News

Treat of the Day: College Station AAU sprinters win big

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A group of AAU sprinters from College Station took home medals from the 2020 AAU National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships.

News

Parks Pal Adopt-a-thon being held Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Saturday, kids will have a chance to take home a new pal. A drive-thru Parks Pal Adopt-A-Thon will be held at the Meyer Senior & Community Center.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.