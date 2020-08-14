Advertisement

And it only gets hotter this weekend...

By Erika Paige
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Y’all it’s hot. But not only is it hot, it’s humid on top of it which makes it less than enjoyable to spend extended amounts of time outside during the day. The heat does have big impacts on your body and it is important to listen to it if you’re starting to feel overheated. Take frequent breaks, and drink LOTS of water. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 110° to 113° range on the upper end. The actual air temperatures for most will register in the low 100s each afternoon. Because of this, a Heat Advisory is in effect for all of the Brazos Valley until 7PM Saturday except for Lee County where an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 1PM Saturday through 7PM.

Something we will be monitoring into the weekend is the chance for rain and storms to bubble up each afternoon. Coverage will be spotty at best and many will LIKELY miss out on most of the rain. However, any shower or storm that develops will need to be closely monitored. Strong, gusty winds will be possible with any storm that pops up that may lead to an isolated severe potential. Just keep an eye on the radar if you are going to be outside this weekend. Good news? “Cold” front is on the way Monday which means we’re saying goodbye to those 100° temperatures.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 79. Wind: S 10-15mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 103. Heat Index: 107 - 111. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear with a stray shower or storm possible before midnight. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 103. Heat Index: 108 - 113. Wind: S 5-10, gusting 20 mph.

