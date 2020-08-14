Advertisement

Anderson-Shiro head coach working to keep athletes safe, healthy

The 2020 high school football season starts in two weeks.
Local football teams making sure players stay safe.(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - It’s two weeks away from the start of high school football. 1A to 4A schools will start play on time on August 28.

On Friday, over at Anderson-Shiro they’re getting in an afternoon practice.

“The kids have bought in,” said Brad Hodges, the head football coach for the Anderson-Shiro Owls. They’ve bought in to bringing their masks to practice and practicing social distancing guidelines.

“A lot of times I think we can learn lessons from kids and I think this is one of those examples because they’ve been great,” said Hodges.

Coach Hodges says they’re following UIL guidelines and implementing their own to try and keep kids as healthy as possible.

“One of the biggest thing were doing is limiting access to our locker rooms by staggering guys and girls coming into the locker room. For example we finish our football practices and we go in by positions so there’s never, we can get up to 50% capacity but we never even get close to that because of how we shuffle them in and out,” said Hodges.

Cleaning has become a big part of the process as well from wiping down every kids leave the locker room to after they use a piece of equipment.

“I don’t know what it’s like in a surgical room but it’s probably pretty close these days,” said Hodges.

If a player gets COVID-19, they need to quarantined for 10 days and then be cleared by a physician. Hodges says having a plan for when that happens will help keep the season alive.

“First and foremost we want to keep the kids healthy and then we want to give them they’re seasons and that’s a big part of it,” said Hodges.

