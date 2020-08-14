Brazos County health officials confirm two additional COVID-19 deaths, 11 more cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 11 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 281 active cases and 14 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The Brazos County Health District says there have been 51 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19. One of the two latest deaths was a man in his 40′s. The second death was a man in his 60′s. Both were receiving treatment at local hospitals.

The death of the inmate from the Brazos County Jail has not been added to the total yet because according to the Brazos County Health District, “we have not received all of the information needed yet. The process is different due to the fact that the person was an inmate.”

Three patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,826 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,158. There have been 36,052 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 74 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 61 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 362

77802: 366

77803: 1,192

77807: 268

77808: 203

77840: 715

77845: 952

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 91

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 129 297 Brazos 281 4,158 Burleson 33 248 Grimes 164 949 Houston 38 353 Lee 38 177 Leon 116 154 Madison 146 680 Milam 23 366 Montgomery 1,234 6,864 Robertson 105 244 San Jacinto 29 183 Trinity 30 162 Walker 803 3,428 Waller 217 491 Washington 86 523

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 486 staffed hospital beds with 134 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 52 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 46 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 129 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 297 total cases and 154 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 248 total cases, and 208 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 164 active cases. There have been 949 total cases and 255 recoveries. TDCJ has reported 529 cases. There has been one community death and 23 total TDCJ deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 353 total cases of COVID-19. There are 38 active cases and 135 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has four active cases and 172 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 38 active cases. The county has a total of 177 cases, with 128 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Leon County currently has 116 active cases. The county has 154 total cases, with 33 recoveries and one death. These are the latest numbers from Leon County officials who say the Department of Health and Human Services has not accurately updated the data on the state dashboard.

Madison County has reported 146 active cases. The county has a total of 680 cases with 528 recoveries and two deaths.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 366 total cases and 343 recovered cases. There are currently five patients hospitalized, and there have been three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,234 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,864 total cases and 4,926 recovered cases. There have been 95 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 105 active COVID-19 cases, with 246 total cases. Currently, 149 patients have recovered and there have been two reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 57

77856 - 21

77837 - 8

76629 - 10

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 29 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 183 cases with 145 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 162 total cases with 123 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,3428 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 803 cases are active in the community and 544 are recovered community cases. 2,081 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 217 active cases of COVID-19. There are 491 total cases and 263 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 86 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 523 total cases with 395 recoveries and 40 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 133,598 active cases and 367,354 recoveries. There have been 506,820 total cases reported and 4,106,360 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 9,034 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 87,505 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 12 at 4:05 p.m.

