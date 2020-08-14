Advertisement

College Station city council approves contract for construction on major road

A new water tower in South College Station was also approved.
A road work project has been approved on William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station.
A road work project has been approved on William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station city council has approved a contract for work on William D. Fitch Parkway. The measure was approved during Thursday evening’s council meeting.

The road work will span from Highway 30 to Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Assistant Manager of Capital Projects, Emily Fisher, says this project has been in the works for a while.

“It’s heavily traveled by heavy at truck traffic,” said Fisher. “Several years ago, probably about five years ago, it was identified as a capital project for a future year, so we finally have come to the time to start the project.”

The contract approved is for work with Kimley-Horn and Associates for $812,100. This project is a part of the bigger rehabilitation to the road that is costing the city $8.2 million. The city says the funds for this project are coming from the Certificates of Obligation.

Fisher says work on this road is important, especially with the expansion that has been happening rapidly in South College Station.

“There’s a lot of growth down there, and we have the water tower that is also on the agenda tonight, where they are constructing to help with water capacity on that side of town,” said Fisher.

Council also approved a new water tower in South College Station. It is a $6.6 million contract with CB&I Storage Tank Solutions for the construction of a $3 million gallon water tower near the intersection of Midtown Drive and Highway 6. The city expects the construction of the tower to take about 18 months.

The plans for construction on William D. Fitch are still being finalized, including the potential to shut down different sections of the road. The city expects to begin construction next year.

