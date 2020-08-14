Coronavirus can’t stop Gary Blair charity golf tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A lot of events have been cancelled this year because of the pandemic, but the charity golf tournament run by Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Blair still teed off Friday.

The 17th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic raises money for Special Olympics and for the Fun for All playground in College Station. It’s a park where kids of all abilities can play outside.

There are athletes from the Special Olympics playing with each golf team, but they didn’t come out this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

The charity raised money at a special dinner Thursday night that was also a bit different. “We had a crowd of about 450-500 we usually draw 9,000 but we had a great crowd,” said Coach Blair.

You can still donate to the charity. Click here to check out their website.

