Advertisement

Dodger Stadium vote center planned for presidential election

In Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, Dodger Stadium is seen after sunset in Los Angeles. Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November 2020, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.
In Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, Dodger Stadium is seen after sunset in Los Angeles. Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November 2020, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.

Any registered voter in Los Angeles County can visit the stadium over a five-day period. Parking will be free.

Further details will be announced later. The team said Thursday that all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing.

The stadium site is a joint effort between the Dodgers and More Than A Vote, a nonprofit coalition of Black athletes and artists working together to educate, energize and protect young communities of color by fighting systemic voter suppression.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James helped created More Than A Vote.

“We are all in this together,” James said in a statement. “This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote. A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting.”

Dodger Stadium has been closed to the general public during the shortened 60-game season. However, the stadium and surrounding property have hosted county’s largest COVID-19 testing site and been a staging ground for emergency equipment and a food distribution site for those experiencing food insecurity.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Restaurant Report Card- August 13, 2020

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

Latest News

National

Crews try to tame California wildfire as heat wave arrives

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous plume of smoke was visible across much of Southern California after the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in dense forest land.

News

Slain soldier Vanessa Guillen to be laid to rest this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A memorial service for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will be held Friday at the Houston high school Guillen attended.

News

Some local bars reopen under new TABC certificate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
A couple of local bars have reopened after obtaining an additional license from the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission to operate as a restaurant instead of a bar.

News

Spirit Ice Arena hosting off-campus physical education option

Updated: 2 hours ago
It is for students in local ISD's with any background in ice skating

News

Restaurant Report Card- August 13, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.