Advertisement

DOJ: College Station man admits guilt to multiple charges under Project Safe Childhood

Investigators say the 35-year-old had plans to go to Florida to have sex with a child.
2018 mug shot from the Brazos County Detention Center
2018 mug shot from the Brazos County Detention Center(BCSO)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release was provided to KBTX by the Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office-Southern District of Texas:

A 35-year-old Texan has entered a guilty plea to coercion and enticement as well as receipt and possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Ryan Dale McWhorter had been in a chat group dedicated to the sexual exploitation of children. There, he began communicating with someone he believed to be the stepfather of a 9-year-old girl. McWhorter expressed his sexual interest in the child and asked for naked photos of her, to include her genitals. He also wanted the girl to take a picture of herself touching her stepfather’s penis. The “stepfather” was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

McWhorter, who was residing in College Station, also discussed his intentions to travel to Florida in order to have sex with the child.

He eventually admitted to the sexual communications. Law enforcement also seized his cellphone. Forensic analysis of that device revealed 40 images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct which included children under the age of 5.

They also discovered another chat, during which he received a video of child pornography and saved it to the photo gallery on his phone.

McWhorter has been in custody since he was found to be a flight risk and a danger to the community. He will remain there pending his sentencing, which is set for Nov. 16 before U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes. At that time, McWhorter faces up to life in prison for the coercion and enticement conviction, while the receipt and possession of child pornography charges carry additional penalties up to 20 and 10 years, respectively. He could also be ordered to pay up to a $250,000 fine.

The FBI - Bryan Resident Agency and Jacksonville, Florida, Field Office conducted the investigation along with the College Station Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Ann Leo is prosecuting the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section leads PSC, which marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and identifies and rescues victims. For more information about PSC, please visit DOJ’s PSC page. For more information about internet safety education, please visit the resources tab on that page.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Spirit Ice Arena hosting off-campus physical education option

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Spirit Ice Arena offers off-campus P.E.

News

Local organizations have pledged more than $180,000 toward BTU bills

Updated: 1 hours ago
In the last few months, several organizations have donated $188,000 to help BTU customers pay their bills.

News

Local martial arts business postponing pod program for students learning virtually

Updated: 1 hours ago
Infinity Taekwondo tells us they didn't have enough sign-ups for the program to launch.

News

IL Texas students return to classes in College Station

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hundreds of students are now back at the free public charter school.

News

Businesses in Huntsville will see impact after Southland Conference postpones fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
Businesses in Huntsville say they’ll take a hit after the Southland Conference voted to postpone fall sports.

News

Local new unemployment claims down for fourth straight week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Local economy "trending in the right direction."