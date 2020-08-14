Advertisement

Fifteen Blinn cheer and dance team members move on to four-year universities

Buccaneers sign with Texas, Clemson, Sam Houston, Louisville, and Houston
By Blinn College Sports Information
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fifteen members of the Blinn College cheer and dance teams will continue their academic and athletic careers at four-year universities. 

“These athletes have done an amazing job here at Blinn College, not only as students, but as leaders,” said Sarah Barland Flisowski, Blinn head coach. “We are very excited to see how all of them do at their next placement. This just shows that Blinn has a great reputation as a great program to continue to send students all over the United States to cheer and dance.” 

Cheerleaders Ashley Martinez (Deer Park), Kylann Dillard (Spring), Regan Reposh (Homer Glen, Ill.), Saylor Hayes (League City), Patrick Sullivan (Cat Spring), and Anthony Antonelli (Katy) signed with Sam Houston State University; Bailey Rubal (Missouri City) and Daeron Brodie (Sugar Land) signed with The University of Texas at Austin; Camrynne Rebert (Nederland) signed with the University of Louisville; and Kendall Horne (Oswego, Ill.) signed with Clemson University. 

Dance team members Mariah Flores (Hearne), Blair Jacobusse (Victoria), Lysabeth Nordin (League City), and Rebecca Zerecheck (League City) signed with Sam Houston State University; and Tatumn Allen (Cypress) signed with the University of Houston. 

Dillard, Reposh, Hayes, Rubal, Brodie, Rebert, and Horne were a part of the Blinn cheer team that won its sixth consecutive national title at the 2019 National Cheerleaders Association & National Dance Alliance Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship. In 2018, Blinn cheer made history as the first team to ever win five consecutive national championships in Small Coed Division II and now holds the record with six straight. 

Flores, Jacobusse, Nordin, Zerecheck, and Allen were a part of the Blinn dance team that made history by capturing two national titles in Dance Team Performance Open and Pom Division II at the 2019 NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship. Blinn dance now holds seven national titles. 

Blinn has competed in intercollegiate athletics since 1903 and captured 41 NJCAA national championships since 1987. For more information, visit www.buccaneersports.com

Latest News

Sports

Bombers beat Tulsa to win TCL Championship

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Higgins Steps Down to Take USC Head Coach Job

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
GCAA Hall of Fame and 2009 NCAA Champion men’s golf head coach J.T. Higgins has stepped down at Texas A&M and accepted the head coach position at the University of Southern California.

Sports

Houston Texans Announce NRG Stadium will Not Host Fans for First Home Game

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Houston Texans and Tyler Shaw
The NFL is about a month away from kickoff. While some teams like the Cowboys are still planning on playing in front of fans this year, the Houston Texans announced they will not be hosting fans week one at NRG stadium.

Sports

Bearkats react to Southland Conference on postponing fall sports to spring of 2021

Updated: 18 hours ago
Thursday’s announcement by the Southland Conference was not a surprise.

Latest News

Sports

Bearkats react to Southland Conference on postponing fall sports to spring of 2021

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
“Let’s see if we can put some ideas together and see if a spring season is possible,” said Sam Houston State Head Football Coach K.C. Keeler. “Right now I don’t know if anyone knows if that is possible or not because no one has put enough thought into it but that’s going to be the next thing that we’re going to do,” continued Keeler.

Sports

SEC to review impact of cancellation of Fall NCAA Championships

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The SEC will review with its member schools the impact of the NCAA Championships cancellation in the sports of soccer, volleyball and cross-country following the announcement by the NCAA Thursday afternoon that national participation in those sports has fallen below 50 percent among Division I institutions.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Normangee Panthers lost four of five non-district games, then won four out of five in 9-2A Division I.

Sports

Southland Conference postpones league competition in Fall Semester

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Southland Conference Board of Directors has determined that league competition in the sports of football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country will be postponed from the fall semester with an intent to explore conference competition in the spring semester.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By David Campbell / Friday Football Fever Magazine
Normangee senior quarterback Mason Hardy is a three-year starter at quarterback for the Panthers. He completed 107 of 182 passes for 1,628 yards with 18 TDs and five interceptions. Hardy also rushed for 565 yards and 7 TDs.

Sports

NCAA president: No fall sports championships, including FCS football, in 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By CBS Sports.com
The NCAA announced last week that fall championships for each sport will be canceled if more than 50% of the playoff-eligible teams in each sport cancel their seasons. NCAA president Mark Emmert made it official on Thursday by announcing “we cannot, at this point, have fall championships.”This, however, will not affect FBS football this fall.