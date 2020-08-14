Fifteen Blinn cheer and dance team members move on to four-year universities

Fifteen members of the Blinn College cheer and dance teams will continue their academic and athletic careers at four-year universities.

“These athletes have done an amazing job here at Blinn College, not only as students, but as leaders,” said Sarah Barland Flisowski, Blinn head coach. “We are very excited to see how all of them do at their next placement. This just shows that Blinn has a great reputation as a great program to continue to send students all over the United States to cheer and dance.”

Cheerleaders Ashley Martinez (Deer Park), Kylann Dillard (Spring), Regan Reposh (Homer Glen, Ill.), Saylor Hayes (League City), Patrick Sullivan (Cat Spring), and Anthony Antonelli (Katy) signed with Sam Houston State University; Bailey Rubal (Missouri City) and Daeron Brodie (Sugar Land) signed with The University of Texas at Austin; Camrynne Rebert (Nederland) signed with the University of Louisville; and Kendall Horne (Oswego, Ill.) signed with Clemson University.

Dance team members Mariah Flores (Hearne), Blair Jacobusse (Victoria), Lysabeth Nordin (League City), and Rebecca Zerecheck (League City) signed with Sam Houston State University; and Tatumn Allen (Cypress) signed with the University of Houston.

Dillard, Reposh, Hayes, Rubal, Brodie, Rebert, and Horne were a part of the Blinn cheer team that won its sixth consecutive national title at the 2019 National Cheerleaders Association & National Dance Alliance Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship. In 2018, Blinn cheer made history as the first team to ever win five consecutive national championships in Small Coed Division II and now holds the record with six straight.

Flores, Jacobusse, Nordin, Zerecheck, and Allen were a part of the Blinn dance team that made history by capturing two national titles in Dance Team Performance Open and Pom Division II at the 2019 NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship. Blinn dance now holds seven national titles.

Blinn has competed in intercollegiate athletics since 1903 and captured 41 NJCAA national championships since 1987. For more information, visit www.buccaneersports.com.