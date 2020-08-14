Free Music Friday: Joey Greer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joey Greer joins First News at Four for a Free Music Friday.

Joey plays his new song, “Back My Way.” He plans to release the song later this year.

Greer is born and raised in Orange, TX. He tells us he has a deeply rooted passion for music. He was brought up in a Christian home with parents that lead worship, he was introduced to music at a very early age.

Naturally, this lead to an early musical influence and interest in his life.

Joey began playing shows at the age of 17 and over the last 7 years has continued to build a following in east Texas. He’s been playing in every bar that east Texas had to offer all while writing 72 original songs.

The hard work paid off as Joey soon created a lasting fan base. He brings a classic mixture of southern rock and 90′s country with his own soulful twist.

There is no one else on the Texas country scene that sounds quite like Joey and he takes pride in that fact.

Along with a sound that stands out, Greeer energizes his live performances as well as anyone in the industry.

Make a trip to a show sometime, you won’t be disappointed, nor doubt his passion for his music.

You can catch him Friday at 8 P.M. at Southern’s performing alongside Joint Custody.

Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.