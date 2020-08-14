Gause schools delayed due to power outage

GAUSE, Texas (KBTX) - Gause schools have been delayed due to a power outage with a wire down. Entergy crews are on the way to fix the problem.

Water service is also down for the entire Gause area because of the outage. Both power and water services could be restored by 10:30 a.m. at the earliest.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as crews make repairs.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.