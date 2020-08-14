Advertisement

Gause schools delayed due to power outage

Roughly 1,500 Xcel Energy customers in the downtown area were affected by an outage this morning, and crews are now working to restore power.
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAUSE, Texas (KBTX) - Gause schools have been delayed due to a power outage with a wire down. Entergy crews are on the way to fix the problem.

Water service is also down for the entire Gause area because of the outage. Both power and water services could be restored by 10:30 a.m. at the earliest.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as crews make repairs.

