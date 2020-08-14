Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Senior WR Case Creamer gives Iola an athletic receiver with junior Philip England complementing him well. with strong skills and good hands. The physical nature of Spenser Quinlan’s play in the offensive line should set a tone that the Bulldogs like. Iola has experience, with 6 offensive and 7 defensive starters back. DB Creamer and DL Quinlan are two-way standouts. Iola has a strong cover corner in Chad Guidry. At linebacker, Cale Gould has a never-idling motor. “We will need all players to make an impact,” Kerry Bamburg said. Iola plays at Normangee in an early rivalry game during the non-district schedule.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.