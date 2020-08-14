Advertisement

Houston Texans Announce NRG Stadium will Not Host Fans for First Home Game

(KBTX)
By Houston Texans and Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NFL is about a month away from kickoff. While some teams like the Cowboys are still planning on playing in front of fans this year, the Houston Texans announced they will not be hosting fans week one at NRG stadium. The Texans issued the following press release:

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced today that NRG Stadium will not have fans in attendance for their first home game of the 2020 regular season scheduled for Sunday, September 20 vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Whether fans can attend other home games later in the season will depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the greater Houston area, which is currently at the highest threat level (RED). The Texans will continue to monitor a variety of metrics and other factors in consultation with local medical and public health officials with the safety and wellbeing of our fans, players, coaches, staff, other personnel and the Houston community as our highest priority.

With preseason games not being played in 2020, the Texans' decision to host games without fans in September will allow the organization to focus on game operations while continuing to refine the safety and operational protocols required to host fans at NRG Stadium.

"We have made the difficult decision to not host fans at NRG Stadium in the month of September as we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our fans during these challenging times," said Texans President Jamey Rootes. "Our fans provide the best homefield advantage in the NFL and we remain hopeful for their return to NRG Stadium once it is safe to do so."

If the Texans transition to hosting fans at home games later in the season, Season Ticket Members who made the decision to opt-in for the 2020 season will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at that time. All NFL and NFLPA protocols are subject to change on a game-by-game basis and the Texans will make necessary adjustments in order to conduct games as safe as possible for our fans.

Houston Texans Public Relations

