Huntsville ISD implementing new safety measures for school year

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville ISD goes back to school on August 19. Superintendent Scott Sheppard was on BVTM Friday to address the new learning options for kids.

Sheppard says they have developed plans around safety, quality of education, and parental choice. The district is offering three learning models: face-to-face, a scheduled online option, and flexible online options that will allow parents to work students through the curriculum.

“We had some experimentation with distance learning or online learning during the springs and that helped us work some kinks out,” Sheppard continued. “We’ve done a lot of staff training to prepare our staff to offer all three models.”

Sheppard says most of the teachers will be delivering instruction on all three options at the same time.

Huntsville ISD had a string of school threats and arrests last school year. Sheppard says they are changing up the way they’re implementing school safety this year.

“We’re having to adjust our safety plans in terms of how we do entry and exit, how we monitor those entrances and exits,” Sheppard continued. “We’re going to have more entrances to each campus to allow more social distancing; we’re allocating more staff to those entrances so we can better monitor those entrances. "

