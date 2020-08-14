Parks Pal Adopt-a-thon being held Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, kids will have a chance to take home a new friend. A drive-thru Parks Pal Adopt-A-Thon will be held at the Meyer Senior & Community Center.

The event is being hosted by College Station Parks and Recreation along with the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League. The Marine Corps League donated more than 1,000 stuffed animals for the event.

Keith Stephens, with the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League, says the toys are usually taken to children’s hospitals, but with COVID-19 they’re not able to make those visits. They wanted to find another way to give back.

“Also then give them impedance to go do something with those toys like go for walk, or play a sport, color, take a picture. Again, something for these kids to do in a time they’re having to stay home and not much activity like they’re used to,” said Stephens.

The Parks Pals are free and come with an adoption certificate along with an activity log. Adopters are encouraged to take their new pal out for at least ten minutes a day of activity for 30 days. Those who return a completed 30-day adventure log by Nov. 30 will receive one free pool entry for the 2021 pool season. Logs will also be placed into a drawing for one free Family Swim Pass for up to five family members.

The drive thru starts a 8:00 a.m. and runs through 12:00 p.m. Vehicles will enter off of Colgate Drive and exit by taking a right onto Dartmouth Street.

You can submit your log in three ways:

- Online

-In-person: College Station Parks and Recreation Department, Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.)

- By mail: City of College Station, Parks & Recreation Department, P.O. Box 9960, College Station, TX 77842

If you can’t make it on Saturday, there will be Parks Pals available at the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park Office on weekdays between 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m until they run out.

