Advertisement

Parks Pal Adopt-a-thon being held Saturday

More than 1,000 Parks Pals will be available.
A Parks Pal Adopt-a-thon is being held Saturday.
A Parks Pal Adopt-a-thon is being held Saturday.(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, kids will have a chance to take home a new friend. A drive-thru Parks Pal Adopt-A-Thon will be held at the Meyer Senior & Community Center.

The event is being hosted by College Station Parks and Recreation along with the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League. The Marine Corps League donated more than 1,000 stuffed animals for the event.

Keith Stephens, with the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League, says the toys are usually taken to children’s hospitals, but with COVID-19 they’re not able to make those visits. They wanted to find another way to give back.

“Also then give them impedance to go do something with those toys like go for walk, or play a sport, color, take a picture. Again, something for these kids to do in a time they’re having to stay home and not much activity like they’re used to,” said Stephens.

The Parks Pals are free and come with an adoption certificate along with an activity log. Adopters are encouraged to take their new pal out for at least ten minutes a day of activity for 30 days. Those who return a completed 30-day adventure log by Nov. 30 will receive one free pool entry for the 2021 pool season. Logs will also be placed into a drawing for one free Family Swim Pass for up to five family members.

The drive thru starts a 8:00 a.m. and runs through 12:00 p.m. Vehicles will enter off of Colgate Drive and exit by taking a right onto Dartmouth Street.

You can submit your log in three ways:

- Online

-In-person: College Station Parks and Recreation Department, Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.)

- By mail: City of College Station, Parks & Recreation Department, P.O. Box 9960, College Station, TX 77842

If you can’t make it on Saturday, there will be Parks Pals available at the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park Office on weekdays between 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m until they run out.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Coronavirus can’t stop Gary Blair charity golf tournament

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A lot of events have been cancelled this year because of the pandemic, but A&M Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Blair’s charity golf tournament still teed off Friday.

News

Local pediatrician talks COVID-19 among kids during back to school season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Dr. Emily George with Baylor Scott & White was on BVTM Friday to break down COVID-19 among young people and how to explain to your children the importance of wearing a facemask.

News

Texas’ largest cities spend more on police than anything else. Activists want more of those funds spent on the social safety net instead.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Austin officials slashed their police department's budget this week as other Texas cities are rethinking how general fund dollars are spent — and whether spending so much to combat crime addresses the poverty that can cause it.

Coronavirus

Brazos County health officials confirm two additional COVID-19 deaths, 11 more cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Scorcher of a weekend brings isolated rain chance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Cooldown still expected early next week