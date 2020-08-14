Slain soldier Vanessa Guillen to be laid to rest this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A memorial service for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will be held Friday at the Houston high school Guillen attended.

Guillen will be laid to rest on Saturday at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.

Attorney Natalie Khawam, who represents Guillen’s family, said a public memorial service will be held Friday at the Chavez High School soccer field where Vanessa played soccer for the school.

The school is located at 8501 Howard Drive in Houston. The public viewing will be from noon to 8 p.m.

Guillén disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22.

Army officials confirmed July 6 that Guillén’s remains had been found in rural Bell County.

According to a federal affidavit, a fellow soldier killed her and then with the help of his girlfriend, buried her dismembered body near the Leon River.

