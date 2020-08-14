Advertisement

Slain soldier Vanessa Guillen to be laid to rest this weekend

By Megan Vanselow
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A memorial service for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will be held Friday at the Houston high school Guillen attended.

Guillen will be laid to rest on Saturday at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.

Attorney Natalie Khawam, who represents Guillen’s family, said a public memorial service will be held Friday at the Chavez High School soccer field where Vanessa played soccer for the school.

The school is located at 8501 Howard Drive in Houston. The public viewing will be from noon to 8 p.m.

Guillén disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22.

Army officials confirmed July 6 that Guillén’s remains had been found in rural Bell County.

According to a federal affidavit, a fellow soldier killed her and then with the help of his girlfriend, buried her dismembered body near the Leon River.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Restaurant Report Card- August 13, 2020

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

Latest News

News

Some local bars reopen under new TABC certificate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
A couple of local bars have reopened after obtaining an additional license from the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission to operate as a restaurant instead of a bar.

News

Spirit Ice Arena hosting off-campus physical education option

Updated: 2 hours ago
It is for students in local ISD's with any background in ice skating

News

Restaurant Report Card- August 13, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Businesses in Huntsville will see impact after Southland Conference postpones fall sports - 10 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Businesses in Huntsville say they’ll take a hit after the Southland Conference voted to postpone fall sports.

News

Slain soldier Vanessa Guillen to be laid to rest this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
A memorial service for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will be held Friday at the Houston high school Guillen attended.