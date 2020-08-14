Some local bars reopen under new TABC certificate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several local bars have reopened after obtaining an additional certificate with their Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission license to operate as a restaurant instead of a bar.

Carney’s Pub and Grill reopened early Thursday evening for the first time in nearly two months. In June, they were ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott to close their doors, along with all bars in Texas, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Barry Ivins, the owner of the restaurant, said they paid $776 to obtain the Food and Beverage certificate that would require them to serve 51% food and non-alcoholic beverages and 49% liquor.

He said they will now operate a little differently. They will begin opening earlier for lunch and closing at midnight. Hannah Mullins, a bartender at Carney’s, said as long as the bar is open, the kitchen will be open as well. They will no longer be serving half-off food on Fridays. Mullins said she has no problem adjusting to the changes.

“Our food sales were already extremely high even before the whole new rule policy,” said Mullins. “We made it right there, like were already not far off from being a restaurant, but that’s because we do sell a lot of food. People love our food.”

Mullins said despite the new guidelines, she and her coworkers are excited to be back at work.

“We’ve been missing it so much like all of the regulars, the new people that we met from the beginning right before we closed. We’re all excited to be back getting to work,” said Mullins.

She said now that they have gone through the struggles of having to close their doors multiple times due to the pandemic, she appreciates her job much more.

“It’s going to be rewarding. We’re definitely going to work for it. It makes us even happier to work ten times more and be grateful for the job that we have. I know every one of us was wanting to come back willingly. We were all excited but just going from here on out, we’re going to follow every rule we can, keep our customers happy, and just keep trucking,” said Mullins.

