Spirit Ice Arena hosting off-campus physical education option

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Spirit Ice Arena is expanding its off-campus physical education option for the Fall 2020 school year.

In previous years, the option was for figure skaters or hockey players who wanted to get school credit for physical education. Now, because of the changes in school during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ice arena is expanding it to all students.

From Monday through Friday, students can come and get credit for school once signed up. To register, parents will have to get a form and bring it to the school counselor to sign off on the credit.

Students who have participated previously say that it is a great way to still get credits, but also use that extra time in school to expand the classes that can be taken on campus.

General manager James McKinley says that they are excited to expand the program and give students in the community an opportunity to try something new.

“We do want to give them a chance to try something new and also stay active,” said McKinley. “Being couped up can be hard, not only physically but psychologically, so really what we are trying to do here is keep everybody safe.”

Masks are required inside the entire space, including on the ice rink. There is a $25 non-refundable registration fee, and classes will be from 4:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. For more information on the ice rink and its policies, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.