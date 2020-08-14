Advertisement

Treat of the Day: College Station AAU sprinters win big

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of AAU sprinters from College station brought back 12 medals from the 2020 AAU National Junior Olympics track and field championships Games in Satellite Beach, Florida.

Among the medalists were Dakota Johnson, Tanasha Thompson, A’rhyana Taylor, Nyla Webber, Natalie Webber, and Ke’ziah Thomas.

Elnita green took home a gold medal herself in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.15 seconds.

Nyla and Natalie Webber were not too far behind with 3rd and 4th finishes in the event respectively.

That means College Station has three of the four fastest junior 100-meter dash sprinters in the country.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sonny

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Sonny is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 14, 2020.

Latest News

News

Free Music Friday: Joey Greer

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Joey Greer joins First News at Four to play his new song, "Back My Way."

News

Anderson-Shiro head coach working to keep athletes safe, healthy

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
1A-4A schools will start play on time on August 28th.

News

Parks Pal Adopt-a-thon being held Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Saturday, kids will have a chance to take home a new pal. A drive-thru Parks Pal Adopt-A-Thon will be held at the Meyer Senior & Community Center.

News

Amber Alert issued for 5 missing Texas children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for five missing Texas children.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.