Treat of the Day: College Station AAU sprinters win big

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of AAU sprinters from College station brought back 12 medals from the 2020 AAU National Junior Olympics track and field championships Games in Satellite Beach, Florida.

Among the medalists were Dakota Johnson, Tanasha Thompson, A’rhyana Taylor, Nyla Webber, Natalie Webber, and Ke’ziah Thomas.

Elnita green took home a gold medal herself in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.15 seconds.

Nyla and Natalie Webber were not too far behind with 3rd and 4th finishes in the event respectively.

That means College Station has three of the four fastest junior 100-meter dash sprinters in the country.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.