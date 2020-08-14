Advertisement

Tropical Storm Kyle forms off of the U.S. East Coast

Kyle goes down in the record books as the earliest "K" storm, beating out Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.
Tropical Storm Kyle formed off of the U.S. East Coast Friday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Kyle formed off of the U.S. East Coast Friday afternoon.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed that a cluster of storms off of the U.S. East Coast strengthened into Tropical Storm Kyle Friday afternoon.

In the first advisory issued for the tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center stated that maximum sustained winds were around 40 mph with higher gusts.

As of the Friday 4 P.M. update, the storm was tracking east-northeast at 17 mph. It is forecasted to continue moving in that direction, so no impacts to the United States are expected.

Tropical Storm Kyle is not expected to have any impacts on the United States.
Tropical Storm Kyle is not expected to have any impacts on the United States.

Forecasters say that an increase in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. Kyle is expected to become post-tropical by late Sunday or early Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center of the storm. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.

Kyle is the 11th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and will go down in the record books as the earliest “K” storm, beating out Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.

