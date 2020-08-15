15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 15 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 264 active cases and 14 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The Brazos County Health District says there have been 51 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Two patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,858 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,173. There have been 36,276 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 69 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 51 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 362

77802: 368

77803: 1,194

77807: 268

77808: 204

77840: 719

77845: 958

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 91

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 136 315 Brazos 264 4,173 Burleson 33 248 Grimes 113 949 Houston 38 320 Lee 35 177 Leon 116 154 Madison 150 686 Milam 23 366 Montgomery 1,234 6,957 Robertson 51 238 San Jacinto 25 185 Trinity 35 163 Walker 1014 3,428 Waller 216 515 Washington 307 523

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 489 staffed hospital beds with 144 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 50 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 39 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 136 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 315 total cases and 157 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 248 total cases, and 209 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 113 active cases. There have been 949 total cases and 255 recoveries. TDCJ has reported 529 cases. There has been one community death and 23 total TDCJ deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 353 total cases of COVID-19. There are 38 active cases and 135 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has four active cases and 172 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 38 active cases. The county has a total of 177 cases, with 128 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Leon County currently has 116 active cases. The county has 154 total cases, with 33 recoveries and one death. These are the latest numbers from Leon County officials who say the Department of Health and Human Services has not accurately updated the data on the state dashboard.

Madison County has reported 150 active cases. The county has a total of 686 cases with 533 recoveries and two deaths.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 366 total cases and 343 recovered cases. There are currently five patients hospitalized, and there have been three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,234 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,957 total cases and 5,009 recovered cases. There have been 96 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 51 active COVID-19 cases, with 238 total cases. Currently, 185 patients have recovered and there have been two reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 25 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 185 cases with 150 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 163 total cases with 123 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,428 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 844 cases are active in the community and 557 are recovered community cases. 2,077 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 216 active cases of COVID-19. There are 515 total cases and 270 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 307 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 523 total cases with 153 recoveries and 40 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 127,274 active cases and 383,717 recoveries. There have been 520,593 total cases reported and 4,282,041 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 9,602 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 89,425 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 14 at 3:05 p.m.

