“Blackjack Bakery” raising money for family of Navasota officer killed in crash
Proceeds raised during Saturday morning sales will be given to Office William Cooper's family.
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of Blackjack Bakery is raising money for the family of the Navasota Police officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash this week.
A post shared on the bakery’s Facebook page says they’ll be selling pies, breads and cinnamon rolls at the Calvert Farmers Market on Main Street Saturday, August 15 from 7:30 a.m. to Noon. All of the proceeds will be given to the family of William Cooper, who was killed in a motorcycle crash during a trip to South Dakota.
The post also says, ”We have personally known William since he was a little kid. He and his mother always gave selflessly to our family whenever we needed them and everything they did was with a smile. Our hearts break for the family during this loss.”
