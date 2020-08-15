Advertisement

“Blackjack Bakery” raising money for family of Navasota officer killed in crash

Proceeds raised during Saturday morning sales will be given to Office William Cooper's family.
Officer William Cooper was sworn on to the Navasota Police Department in December 2019.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of Blackjack Bakery is raising money for the family of the Navasota Police officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash this week.

A post shared on the bakery’s Facebook page says they’ll be selling pies, breads and cinnamon rolls at the Calvert Farmers Market on Main Street Saturday, August 15 from 7:30 a.m. to Noon. All of the proceeds will be given to the family of William Cooper, who was killed in a motorcycle crash during a trip to South Dakota.

The post also says, ”We have personally known William since he was a little kid. He and his mother always gave selflessly to our family whenever we needed them and everything they did was with a smile. Our hearts break for the family during this loss.”

