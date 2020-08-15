Advertisement

Busy day of volleyball in Caldwell

Caldwell vs Iola volleyball match
Caldwell vs Iola volleyball match(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell, Madisonville and Iola volleyball teams all played matches in Caldwell on Saturday.

In the first match of the day Iola beat Caldwell 15-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-7. The Lady Bulldogs followed that up with a win over Madisonville 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.

In the final match of the day Caldwell beat Madisonville 25-22, 25-14, 25-13.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers beat Tulsa to win TCL Championship

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Higgins Steps Down to Take USC Head Coach Job

Updated: 20 hours ago
Longtime assistant Kortan named interim head coach for 2020-21

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs

Updated: 21 hours ago
Senior WR Case Creamer gives Iola an athletic receiver with junior Philip England complementing him well.

Latest News

Sports

Higgins Steps Down to Take USC Head Coach Job

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
GCAA Hall of Fame and 2009 NCAA Champion men’s golf head coach J.T. Higgins has stepped down at Texas A&M and accepted the head coach position at the University of Southern California.

Sports

Fifteen Blinn cheer and dance team members move on to four-year universities

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Blinn College Sports Information
Fifteen members of the Blinn College cheer and dance teams will continue their academic and athletic careers at four-year universities.

Sports

Houston Texans Announce NRG Stadium will Not Host Fans for First Home Game

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Houston Texans and Tyler Shaw
The NFL is about a month away from kickoff. While some teams like the Cowboys are still planning on playing in front of fans this year, the Houston Texans announced they will not be hosting fans week one at NRG stadium.

Sports

Bearkats react to Southland Conference on postponing fall sports to spring of 2021

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Thursday’s announcement by the Southland Conference was not a surprise.

Sports

Bearkats react to Southland Conference on postponing fall sports to spring of 2021

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
“Let’s see if we can put some ideas together and see if a spring season is possible,” said Sam Houston State Head Football Coach K.C. Keeler. “Right now I don’t know if anyone knows if that is possible or not because no one has put enough thought into it but that’s going to be the next thing that we’re going to do,” continued Keeler.

Sports

SEC to review impact of cancellation of Fall NCAA Championships

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT
|
By Southeastern Conference
The SEC will review with its member schools the impact of the NCAA Championships cancellation in the sports of soccer, volleyball and cross-country following the announcement by the NCAA Thursday afternoon that national participation in those sports has fallen below 50 percent among Division I institutions.