Busy day of volleyball in Caldwell

Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell, Madisonville and Iola volleyball teams all played matches in Caldwell on Saturday.

In the first match of the day Iola beat Caldwell 15-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-7. The Lady Bulldogs followed that up with a win over Madisonville 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.

In the final match of the day Caldwell beat Madisonville 25-22, 25-14, 25-13.

