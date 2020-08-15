Heat provides fuel for afternoon storms

Everyone remains under a Heat Advisory until 7PM Sunday. You guessed it, it’s going to be another hot day across the Brazos Valley. Much like Saturday, many locations, temperatures will be back between 100° and 105° with heat index values as high as 112° -- and remember that’s in the shade, so it will feel much hotter out in the sun. The only difference is that high pressure doesn’t sit quite as close to home to keep the rain chances squashed like it did Saturday.

Between 4PM and 10PM looks to be the time frame to keep eyes on Sunday afternoon. Strong, gusty winds will be possible with any storm that pops up that may lead to an isolated severe potential. Just keep an eye on the radar if you are going to be outside this weekend. Good news? “Cold” front is on the way Monday which means we’re saying goodbye to those 100° temperatures, bringing in another rain chance Monday morning, and bringing back some slightly cooler and more comfortable mornings. We’re so close y’all!

Saturday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms by the afternoon. High: 103. Heat Index: 108 - 112. Wind: S 5-10, gusting 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Low: 78. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 97. Heat Index: 100 - 105. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.