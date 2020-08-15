Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

(KBTX)
By David Campbell - Friday Football Fever Magazine
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - QB Garrett Lero provides a strong centerpiece for the Bluejays’ offensive attack, after a very good sophomore season. David Davila is a versatile player who can be used in a variety of positions. Cody Noriega and Jason Barker are the players who spearhead Snook’s offensive line. Justin Supak roams the secondary again. “He’s a defensive leader and playmaker,” said Boone Patterson. LB Jaxson Brisco was last season’s leading tackler and he is also back in place “Young playmakers who gained experience last year should make a positive impact early,” Patterson said. “Program numbers are at an all-time high and we are looking to build off last year.” The Bluejays have already done some building. They will play on a new artificial turf field that was completed in the off-season. The 2020 season will mark first true home games since Snook reestablished its long-dormant football program in 2010.

