Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, College Station Parks & Recreation along with the Brazos Valley Marine Corp League hosted the Parks Pal Adopt-a-thon.

Families came and picked up a free stuffed animal along with an adoption certificate and an activity log. 679 pals were handed out.

The goal is for adopters to take their new pal out for at least ten minutes a day for 30 days.

“Some kids are going to go back to school, some aren’t,” said Kelly Kelbly with College Station Parks & Recreation. “There’s a lot of kids since March that have just been at home, afraid to get out. So, what we’re trying to encourage is take your animal, go out to the park- whatever that is- ride your bike, play soccer, get out and exercise with your animal.”

Everyone who returns their log by Nov. 30 will receive one free day pool pass for next summer. Logs will also be placed into a drawing for one free Family Swim Pass for up to five family members.

To find out how to submit your log visit here.

If you didn’t get a chance to pick up a Parks Pal today, starting on Aug. 17 they can be picked up at the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park office on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can call 979-764-3486 when you arrive and someone will bring them out for curbside adoption.

