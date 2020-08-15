Advertisement

Mourners gather in Houston for memorial for slain Fort Hood soldier

By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) – Mourners gathered Friday at Cesar E. Chavez High School in Houston for a memorial service for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen attended the high school and played soccer on the field on which the service is being held.

The memorial service runs from noon to 8 p.m.

A private funeral service is scheduled Saturday.

Members of Guillen’s Fort Hood unit are serving as pallbearers.

Guillen was remembered on July 17 at a memorial service on post attended by soldiers from her unit, the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and members of her grieving family.

“This is difficult,” the unit’s commander, Lt. Col. Edward Gavin, said during the memorial.

“This is difficult to discuss because the tragedy of her loss has forever changed our squadron and it has forever changed her family,” he said.

“We wrestle with feelings of anger, depression, anxiety, fear, frustration and sadness. And we have so many questions, some of which may never be answered.”

Guillen was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Investigators searched the area “and identified scattered human remains that appeared to have been placed into a concrete-like substance and buried.”

The remains were later confirmed to be Guillen’s.

Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury Guillen’s body was named in a three-count federal indictment Tuesday charging one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Each count carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

She remains in custody after pleading not guilty to the charges.

A motions hearing in Aguilar’s case is scheduled for Sept. 8, the deadline for a plea agreement is Sept. 14 and jury selection and trial is set for Sept. 28 a scheduling order signed Thursday by U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright says.

Aguilar, the indictment alleges, conspired with her boyfriend, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Ill, “to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal evidence, including the victim’s body in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime” and that Aguilar tampered with evidence in this case, including the victim’s body, to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

A chilling federal affidavit released on July 2 says Robinson beat Guillen, with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Robinson shot himself in the head early in the morning on July 1 in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue as Killeen officers approached him.

He died at the scene.

Authorities later arrested Aguilar, the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sonny

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Sonny is a smart dog! He's participated in a local Puppy Camp to learn important skills.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus can’t stop Gary Blair charity golf tournament

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The 17th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic raises money for Special Olympics and for the Fun for All playground in College Station.

News

Parks Pal Adopt-a-thon being held Saturday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
More than 1,000 Parks Pals will be available.

News

Anderson-Shiro head coach working to keep athletes safe, healthy

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The 2020 high school football season starts in two weeks.

News

And it only gets hotter this weekend...

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Amber Alert issued for 5 missing Texas children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for five missing Texas children.

News

Tropical Storm Kyle forms off of the U.S. East Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Tropical Storm Kyle formed off of the U.S. East Coast Saturday afternoon.