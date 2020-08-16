12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 12 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 263 active cases and 13 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The Brazos County Health District says there have been 51 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Three patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,871 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,185. There have been 36,276 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 68 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 61 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 362

77802: 368

77803: 1,198

77807: 269

77808: 204

77840: 722

77845: 962

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 91

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 153 328 Brazos 263 4,185 Burleson 32 248 Grimes 109 949 Houston 38 323 Lee 35 178 Leon 116 158 Madison 142 684 Milam 23 366 Montgomery 1,243 6,957 Robertson 44 239 San Jacinto 27 183 Trinity 30 163 Walker 1,014 3,428 Waller 233 521 Washington 78 526

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 475 staffed hospital beds with 142 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 50 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 37 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 153 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 328 total cases and 158 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 32 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 248 total cases, and 210 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 109 active cases. There have been 949 total cases and 255 recoveries. TDCJ has reported 529 cases. There has been one community death and 23 total TDCJ deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 323 total cases of COVID-19. There are 38 active cases and 135 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has four active cases and 172 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 33 active cases. The county has a total of 178 cases, with 133 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Leon County currently has 116 active cases. The county has 158 total cases, with 33 recoveries and one death.

Madison County has reported 142 active cases. The county has a total of 684 cases with 542 recoveries and three deaths.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 366 total cases and 343 recovered cases. There are currently five patients hospitalized, and there have been three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,234 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,957 total cases and 5,009 recovered cases. There have been 96 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 44 active COVID-19 cases, with 239 total cases. Currently, 192 patients have recovered and there have been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 183 cases with 150 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 163 total cases with 129 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,428 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 844 cases are active in the community and 557 are recovered community cases. 2,077 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 233 active cases of COVID-19. There are 521 total cases and 277 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 78 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 526 total cases with 405 recoveries and 41 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 125,732 active cases and 393,266 recoveries. There have been 528,838 total cases reported and 4,321,676 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 9,840 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 90,574 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 15 at 3:00 p.m.

