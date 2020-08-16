Bryan police arrest man after finding drugs and a gun in his car

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested early Saturday morning after a bag of marijuana and a pistol were found in his car.

Officers stopped the vehicle at Hardy St. and S. College Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after the strong odor of marijuana was detected from the car.

When asked if there were any illegal substances in the vehicle, the driver, 36-year-old Christopher Sanchez, retrieved a plastic bag containing marijuana, according to police.

When officers further searched the vehicle, a pistol was located under the passenger seat. Authorities say the gun was identified as a reported missing weapon from the Texas A&M University Police Department.

Sanchez was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

KBTX has reached out to Texas A&M University Police and is still waiting to hear back on details of the missing pistol.

