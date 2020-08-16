Advertisement

Evening storm chance as drier air trickles in

By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Eyes are fixed on the radar as we wait to see if a rain and thunderstorm chance can come together by early evening. A weak “cold” front is slated to flip the wind out of the north, which should help to spark some noisy weather around here between 6pm and midnight. While this rain will not reach everyone, any rumbles of thunder will need to be monitored. Overall severe risk is low, but stronger storms could create wind gusts in excess of 40-60mph, thanks to rapid rain-cooling after Sunday’s triple-digit heat. Localized pockets of 1/2″+ are not ruled out under any stronger storm that manages to develop. Any activity that we can muster up this evening should come to an end between 10pm and midnight.

Technically a “cold” front is slipping through the area tonight -- but really we should call it a “hot-but-not-as-hot” front. Highs Monday fall out of our recent 100° heat, down to the upper 90s. Drier air will slowly start to seep in, but lingering humidity keeps feels-like conditions between 100° and 105° through the afternoon hours tomorrow. Another shot at scattered rain and storms may come together for some between 3pm and 7pm. On paper, Tuesday and Wednesday look just as hot as anything we’ve been through over the past week -- highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Take into consideration the drier air and the feels-like will only be a degree or two hotter than the actual air temperature. Not perfect, still plenty hot...but it may make the afternoons more tolerable to step out to.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with showers and storms possible before midnight. Low: 77. Wind: S becoming NNW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 98. Heat Index: 100 - 105. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 73. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 99. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

